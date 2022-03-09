Rowan Democrats will meet virtually Saturday for annual convention

Published 4:57 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — Rowan County Democrats will meet virtually beginning at 10 a.m. for their annual convention on Saturday.

During the convention, the party will elect delegates to the congressional district convention and vote on any resolutions from voting precincts to be sent to the North Carolina Democratic Party. Local candidates will also speak. Democratic candidates for local races in the 2022 election include Simon Brown and Carlton Killian for Rowan County sheriff, Alisha Byrd-Clark and Sam Post for Rowan County commissioners and Tangela Morgan for N.C. Senate District 33.

The meeting is open to all Democrats and allies, the party says, but only elected precinct delegates from Rowan County may vote or participate in any floor debate. The link to register for the Zoom meeting is tinyurl.com/rowanconvention2022.

