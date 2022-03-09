Blotter: March 9

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported a stolen firearm Monday in the 100 block of Overbrook Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported an assault in the 100 block of Tupelo Circle in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported a previous theft of a truck in the 400 block of Wildlife Access Road in Richfield.

• A man on Monday reported the theft of a toolbox from the 400 block of Wiley Lane in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported the theft of a package in the 200 block of Antler Way in Salisbury.

• An overdose was reported Monday in the 1200 block of Barger Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday was the victim of arson in the 8600 block of U.S. 601 in Salisbury.

• Justino David Munoz-trejo, 19, was charged Monday with possession of a schedule six controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

• Bryan James Salgado, 51, was charged Monday with assault on a female in the 200 block of North Main Street.

• Michael Shane Martin, 48, was charged Monday with assault on a female in the 100 block of Tupelo Circle in Salisbury.

• Dustin Lee Blanken, 34, was charged Monday with felony possession of a stolen vehicle in the 4100 block of Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

• William Cody Baxter, 28, was charged Monday with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 100 block of George Henry Lane in Landis.

• Brandi Lavonne Starnes, 36, was charged Tuesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle in the 2500 block of Cannon Farm Road in China Grove.