Wealth gap simulation scheduled at First Presbyterian

Staff reports

SALISBURY — The Rural Advancement Foundation International will lead a wealth gap simulation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at First Presbyterian Church.

According to the Federal Reserve, the average Black and Hispanic households in the country earn about half as much as the average White household and own only about 15% to 20% as much net wealth.

The Racial Wealth Gap Learning Simulation is an interactive tool that helps people understand the connections among racial equity, hunger, poverty and wealth.

Participants will learn how federal policies created structural inequalities — for example, in property ownership and education — and how that increases hunger and poverty in communities of color.

Participants will view the presentation on Zoom and hold in-person tabletop discussions.

The event is sponsored by the Race Task Force at First Presbyterian Church. Register by sending an email to dgristcollins@gmail.com. There is no charge.

The church is located at 308 W. Fisher St. The parking lot entrance is in the 300 block of West Innes Street.

The Rural Advancement Foundation International works toward a more equitable food system. Based in Pittsboro, it supports and advocates for economically, racially and ecologically just farm communities.