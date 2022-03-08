Blotter: March 8

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Friday reported a burglary in the 400 block of Cabagnot Lane in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a vehicle theft in the 11200 block of Cool Springs Road in Cleveland.

• A woman on Friday reported losing a check that was possibly deposited.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a building that resulted in the loss of $500.

• A woman on Saturday was the victim of a suspicious fire that’s being investigated as an arson in the 200 block of Pine Hill Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 5600 block of Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported damage to two vehicles during a burglary in the 100 block of Ridge Creek Court in Salisbury.

• An overdose was reported Saturday in the 500 block of Earnhardt Road in Salisbury.

• An assault was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Grace Church Road in Salisbury.

• Rowan County Parks and Recreation was the victim of a burglary Sunday in the 6800 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday was the victim of a vehicle theft in the 200 block of Grand Oaks Drive in Rockwell.

• Texas Road House on Sunday reported someone using a counterfeit $100 bill in the 200 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A drug overdose was reported Sunday in the 10000 block of Cool Springs Road in Woodleaf.

• Steven Lee Driggers, 49, and Tracy Franklin Kluttz, 52, were charged Sunday with allowing dogs to run at large off of his property in the 1000 block of Oakmont Court in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Game Stop reported a larceny Monday in the 200 block of Faith Road in Salisbury.

• Zachary Elijah Adkins, 18, was charged Monday with assault inflicting serious injury in the 500 block of Sarazen Way.