Area Sports briefs: South rolls over East Davidson in softball as rain rolls in

From staff reports

LANDIS — South Rowan’s softball team bounced back from a couple of losses to cream East Davidson 15-5 on Tuesday.

“We took some smackings from A.L. Brown and Cannon School,” South head coach Dean Mullinax said. “But we showed we could handle adversity and we came right back today and played very well. This was one of the better hitting games we’ve had.”

It was 4-all when the Raiders broke it open.

The Raiders (3-2) got good pitching from freshman Lexie Ritchie. She’s one of six freshmen on the South squad.

While South is young, Mullinax is excited about competing in the South Piedmont Conference with good softball schools such as Central Cabarrus, West Rowan, Carson and East Rowan.

“It’ll be a challenge,” said Mullinax, who recently was named as a State Games coach. “But we’ve got more depth and more options than we’ve had in a while. We’ve got some freshmen who can play just about anywhere on the field.”

•••

Tuesday’s West Rowan at West Stanly game was halted by rain in the fifth inning with the score 5-all.

Emma Clarke clobbered two homers for the Falcons, and Riley Haggas hit one.

•••

A.L. Brown outscored Hickory Ridge 10-8 in the Greater Metro Conference on Tuesday.

Shyla Campbell was the winning pitcher.

Lindsay Wolford drove in two runs for the Wonders.

•••

South led North Rowan 8-2 at North in a game that was suspended.

The teams plan to finish when North visits South Davidson.

High school baseball

Carson Crainshaw pitched a five-inning no-hitter for South Rowan in a 12-2 romp against West Davidson on Tuesday.

Ty Hubbard tripled and drove in two runs. Finch McMillin went 2-for-2 with a triple. Haiden Leffew had a double and three RBIs.

•••

The East Rowan-Sun Valley game was postponed to Thursday at East.

East won 9-3 in the jayvee game.

•••

West Rowan fell 5-2 to Alexander Central in a weather-shortened game on Tuesday.

The game was stopped in the bottom of the sixth with the bases full of Falcons.

College baseball

Catawba won 3-2 against UNC Pembroke on Tuesday afternoon at Newman Park.

All the scoring was early.

Luke Spiva homered in the third for the decisive run and had three hits for Catawba.

Cameron Morrison had an RBI double. Zack Miller got the other run home.

Catawba’s bullpen was stellar. Kenny Dollenger got the win.

Local golf

GARS members played a handicapped Captain’s Choice at Corbin Hills.

The first-place team was Buddy Barger, Reid Bradshaw, Jim Brown and John Daniels. They shot minus-20.

The team of Gordon Correll, Ray Pope and Phil Rollins shot 19-under for second place.

Placing third with a minus-18 score was the team of Bob Niekras, Norman Schenk and Johnny Shook.

Winning scratch score was a minus-13 by the team of Bernard Caldwell, Tommy Ellis, Franklin Ford and Red McClain.

Closest to the pin on the No. 2 hole was Caldwell. The longest putt on No. 9 was made by Daniels.

Three eagles were made.

Team King, Sides, Whitaker and Yehl eagled the par-4 No. 4 hole.

Cress, Petrea, Rowell and Safley eagled the par-5 6th hole.

The team of Bishop, Medinger, Osteen and Struzick eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole.

•••

Richmond’s Michael Childress shot 70-78-70 in the Ross Collegiate in Southern Pines. He was 2-under and tied for 13th.