College women’s basketball: SE Regional schedule
Tickets will go on sale later this week at UNGAthletics.com/TICKETS. Tickets will be $10 each and must be pre-purchased. Seniors (65+), students and military can purchase a discounted ticket for $7.
SE Regional
Friday, March 11
at Dahlonega, Ga.
(3) Georgia Southwestern vs. (6) Barton, Noon
(7) Catawba vs. (2) Lander, 2:30 p.m.
(8) Columbus State vs. (1) North Georgia, 5 p.m.
(4) Wingate vs. (5) Carson-Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Semifinals
3-6 winner vs. 2-7 winner, 5 p.m.
1-8 winner vs. 4-5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 14
Regional championship, 7 p.m.