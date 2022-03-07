College women’s basketball: SE Regional schedule

Tickets will go on sale later this week at UNGAthletics.com/TICKETS. Tickets will be $10 each and must be pre-purchased. Seniors (65+), students and military can purchase a discounted ticket for $7.

SE Regional

Friday, March 11

at Dahlonega, Ga.

(3) Georgia Southwestern vs. (6) Barton, Noon

(7) Catawba vs. (2) Lander, 2:30 p.m.

(8) Columbus State vs. (1) North Georgia, 5 p.m.

(4) Wingate vs. (5) Carson-Newman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Semifinals

3-6 winner vs. 2-7 winner, 5 p.m.

1-8 winner vs. 4-5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 14

Regional championship, 7 p.m.

