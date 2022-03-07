Blotter: Woman charged with pointing gun during power cord tug-of-war

SALISBURY — A 60-year-old woman was charged Thursday with pointing a gun at another woman during a tug-of-war involving a power cord.

Rhonda Ann Stanton Rogers of Kannapolis was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun at an address on Grand Canyon Road in Kannapolis.

Her charge is connected to an incident around 11:40 a.m. Thursday when she noticed the power cord that supplies electricity to the building she lives in being pulled from outside. Rogers is related to and lives on the same property as a man and his girlfriend, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

When Rogers went outside, she saw the girlfriend pulling on the cord. She told responding deputies her TV was nearly pulled off of the wall. There was a short tug-of-war between the two women, Sifford said. During the incident, Rogers pointed a gun at the girlfriend. Though, Sifford said, deputies discovered the pistol had a bullet stuck in the chamber backward.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Thursday reported a vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Churck Taylor Lane in Salisbury.

• A stolen vehicle was found abandoned in the 1200 block of Hollywood Drive in Spencer.

• A man reported a stolen vehicle Thursday in the 100 block of Knight Farm Road in China Grove.

• A China Grove-area man on Thursday reported someone fraudulently used his debit card.

• A woman on Thursday reported a vehicle theft in the 200 block of Crystal Creek Court in China Grove.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• An assault was reported Friday in the 800 block of North Main Street.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a vehicle in the 600 block of South Church Street.

• A Salisbury man on Friday reported wire fraud in the 1600 block of East Innes Street.

• The city of Salisbury on Friday reported a fire in the 700 block of Victory Street as an arson. There were no injuries in the fire, which occurred in a unit at the Eaman Park Apartments.

• A shots fired call on Friday turned into a vandalism case in the 1000 block of East Lafayette Street. There were no injuries.

• A trailer was reported stolen Friday in the 300 block of Ryan Patrick Drive.

• An overdose was reported Saturday in the 200 block of East 11th Street.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported Saturday in the 100 block of Spruce Drive.

• Shoe Carnival on Saturday reported a fake $100 bill was used in the 1400 block of Klumac Road.

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny at Cracker Barrel in the 1000 block of Freeland Drive.

• A drug overdose was reported Saturday in the 1800 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman on Saturday reported a shooting into a vehicle in the 1400 block of West Horah Street. The vehicle was struck once, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis. The shooting occurred between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, DeSantis said.

• Belk’s on Saturday reported shoplifting that resulted in a $5,000 estimated loss in the 1400 block of Klumac Road.

• Walmart on Saturday reported two larcenies, one with a loss of $178 and the other for $313, in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• An overdose was reported Saturday in the 1200 block of Beachnut Lane.

• A woman was assaulted Saturday in the 100 block of Reamer Circle.

• Shots fired were reported Sunday in the 100 block of Ryan Street.

• An overdose was reported Sunday in the 600 block of Lafayette Circle.

• A domestic-related shooting was reported Sunday in the 700 block of South Caldwell Street. The victim said a person leaned out of a vehicle, shot at her vehicle several times and sped off. There was no damage to the victim’s vehicle. No one has been arrested in the incident.

• A man was the victim of an assault Sunday in the 500 block of Sarazen Way.

• A woman was the victim of a robbery Sunday on Shive Street.

• Cheryl Jean Little, 41, was charged Friday with manufacturing a schedule three controlled substance.

• Maurice Eugene Peck, 53, was charged Sunday with assault and battery in the 600 block of Lafayette Circle in Salisbury.

• Alex Daquon Summers, 23, was charged Sunday with breaking and entering in the 100 block of East Liberty Street.

• Maliyah Shontel Ijames, 18, was charged Sunday with cyberstalking in the 100 block of East Liberty Street.