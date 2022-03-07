Blotter: Man previously convicted of sex offenses jailed for new rape charge

SALISBURY — The Spencer Police Department on Sunday charged Peter Kiever, 26, with felony statutory rape of a child 15 or younger.

The alleged offense occurred between Nov. 19, 2018 and Dec. 7, 2018.

Kiever was previously convicted of a number of other sex offenses. In October 2019, Kiever pleaded guilty to two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, one count of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, nine counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of felony disseminate obscene material to a minor. Those charges came after a multi-year investigation by local law enforcement agencies into Kiever posting nude photos of young girls on social media platforms.

Kiever was issued a $250,000 bond Sunday and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other crime reports:

• Christopher Trey Ford, 28, of Lexington faces a number of driving-related charges. Ford was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Saturday with failure to stop at a red light, failure to heed a light or siren and driving without a license. Ford also was charged by the N.C. Highway Patrol for driving without a license, open container after consuming alcohol, hit or run after leaving the scene causing property damage and failure to maintain lane control. The charges from the N.C. Highway Patrol stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 25.

• Krista Renea Renken, 38, of Mocksville was charged by the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Authority with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Renken was allegedly in possession of spoons, bags and scales in addition to methamphetamine.