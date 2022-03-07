Ask Us: When will YMCA return to pre-COVID operations?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

By Madeline Wagoner

intern@salisburypost.com

A reader asked about the YMCA’s plan to fully return to pre-COVID operations, including use of the pool, steam room, whirlpool and sauna without reservations and no social distancing

J.F. Hurley Family YMCA Executive Director Richard Reinholz said the facility plans to fully return to pre-COVID operations as soon as it has adequate staffing.

That means there’s no specific date because it relies on how quickly the YMCA brings on new employees. The YMCA has reached out to previous staff members, posted on job boards, its website and social media for applications.

The nursery and child care are still closed due to staffing shortages, Reinholz said. Reservations are not required for the activity pool, sauna, whirlpool or steam room, he said. Reservations are also not required for the lap pool, but they are recommended. Reinholz said members of the YMCA have expressed the desire for lap pool reservations whether COVID-19 is a concern or not.

Hours have returned to what they were before the pandemic. The J.F. Hurley YMCA is open from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.

What is the status for at-home COVID-19 test kit delivery?

Another reader asked about not receiving at-home testing kits for COVID-19 from the U.S. Postal Service.

Starting on Jan. 19, people could order COVID-19 testing kits delivered directly to their homes. The Biden administration made the service available after a nationwide shortage of test last year. On Feb. 2, the United States Postal Service posted a notice to their website explaining a high demand for test kits. The Postal Service is fulfilling orders as the kits arrive.

On March 1, the notice was changed to say COVID-19 test kits are available. Households can place two separate orders free of charge. USPS sent out over 270 million test kits last month.

The Biden administration announced last week the second round of test kits will be available for delivery within seven days, potentially easing wait time for the population waiting on orders.