Area Sports Briefs: Lots of spring sports

From staff reports

Salisbury’s girls basketball team (27-1) will play Farmville Central (27-4) for the 2A state championship on Saturday at noon at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

Catawba women

Catawba’s women’s basketball team has been selected to play in the eight-team Southeast Regional.

Seeded seventh, the Indians (23-6) will take on second-seeded Lander (22-4) in the quarterfinals. The game will be played at North Georgia on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

SAC tournament winner Carson-Newman will take on SAC regular-season champ Wingate on Friday in the 4 vs. 5 game.

•••

SAC tourney winner Queens is seeded second in the men’s SE Regional, while Lincoln Memorial is the No. 3 seed for Saturday’s first round. Augusta is the top-seeded host.

• CIAA men’s champ Fayetteville State is the No. 8 seed in the Atlantic Region and plays Indiana, Pa., in the first round.

All-SPC

Carson’s Mary Spry is the South Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for girls basketball.

The 6-foot Catawba signee averaged 15.8 points on 47-percent field-goal shooting and hit 74-percent from the foul line. She made 24 3-pointers. Spry averaged 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

Carson’s Brooke Stouder was named SPC Coach of the Year after guiding a 25-4 season.

Carson’s Hannah Isley and Camden Corley; West Rowan’s De’Mya Phifer and Lauren Arnold; South Rowan’s Bethany Rymer and Mackenzie Chabala, and East Rowan’s Hannah Waddell made All-SPC.

•••

In SPC boys basketball, Central Cabarrus swept the top honors.

North Rowan and Catawba grad and former Catawba head coach Jim Baker was named SPC Coach of the Year. The Vikings were 30-1. Central’s Jaiden Thompson was voted SPC Player of the Year.

West Rowan’s Will Givens Jr.; East Rowan’s Tee Harris and Dylan Valley; Carson’s Cameron Burleyson, and South Rowan’s Jacob Ritchie made the All-SPC team.

•••

Carson’s Cooper Sever made the All-SPC swim team, and Carson’s Wesley Parrish won SPC Coach of the Year honors.

•••

South Rowan’s Jacob Cox and Central Cabarrus’ Jackson Baglio were named SPC Wrestlers of the Year.

Cox won a state title for the third straight season, an unprecedented feat in Rowan County.

Rowan’s All-SPC wrestlers were West Rowan’s Lee Vaughters, Adam Coughenour, CJ Harrell, Braxton Barger, Greysoo Burleson, Christian Hercules and Mark Truman; East Rowan’s Leah Edwards and Shawn Guimond, and South Rowan’s Mateo Diaz Ruiz.

Local golf

The team of Logan Shuping-Patrick Stephenson shot 59-59 — 118 and won the Two-Man Mulligan Tournament at Warrior.

Chris Owen-McGwire Owen shot 58-64 — 122 for second place.

Alex Nianouris-Eric Edwards shot 58-66 — 124. Keith Dorsett-Michael Dorsett shot 61-63 — 124.

Russ Tanis-Mitchell Tanis (62-64 —125), Andy Beaver-Joey Davis (62-63 — 125), Randy Cooper-Devin Gibson (60-67 — 127) and William Little-Derek Lipe (61-67 — 128) also played in the Championship Flight.

•••

The McCanless Couples had their biggest turnout of the year on Sunday.

The first-place team was Lenny Maseuli, Susan Wydner, Sheryl Johnson and Allen Terry.

Four teams tied for second place. Heather DePalma-Spivey, Don Carpenter and Bev & Ty Cobb broke took second a scorecard playoff.

Pam Carver won longest putt. Larry Clifton was closest to the pin.

HS boys golf

In SPC golf at Irish Creek, Lake Norman Charter won the team scoring, with Northwest Cabarrus second and West Rowan third.

Northwest’s Talan Harrison shot 33. East Rowan’s Landon Merrell shot 34.

Cade Cranfield led Carson with a 39. McGwire Owen’s 38 paced West Rowan. Jackson Black shot 40 to lead South Rowan.

HS soccer

Carson won 9-0 at A.L. Brown on Monday.

Hannah Isley scored four goals for the Cougars.

Riley Isley scored two goals. Allie Martin, Makayla Borst and Lexlyth Sotelo scored a goal each.

Salisbury won 4-0 against Concord on Monday.

Sutton Webb led the Hornets with three goals and one assist.

Izzy Banish also scored for Salisbury. Sydney Hlavacek had an assist.

Hannah Schmeltzer made seven saves in the contest.

Salisbury got excellent play from Hlavacek, Kyna Zaldivar, Sage Huffman and Antasia Wilson.

Next for Salisbury is a first-time opponent, Southwestern Randolph on Thursday evening.

Game time is 6 p.m. at Ludwig Stadium.

•••

West Rowan beat West Cabarrus 3-1 on Monday.

Brittany Vanhoose scored twice for the Falcons. Leslie Guerrero had the other goal.

Vanhoose and Mia Arntsen had the assists.

Kristin Hammonds had 10 saves in the victory.

HS baseball

Salisbury won 12-0 against North Rowan on Monday.

Kaleb Burleyson pitched four innings and struck out eight for the Hornets.

Landon Tucker pitched one inning and struck out three.

Burleyson had two RBIs.

Jack Everson and Evan Koontz had two hits each.

Dylan Bates and Breadon Castor had hits for the Cavaliers.

HS boys tennis

Salisbury’s boys won 8-1 against South Davidson in Monday’s Central Carolina Conference match.

South Davidson played with five players.

Salisbury is playing without No. 1 Will Koontz (illness).

Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Kevin Williams and Wyatt Goodnight and Soyer Cornelison (forfeit) posted wins for the Hornets.

Colin Donaldson/Davis, Hlavacek/Williams and Goodnight/Cornelison (forfeit) were winning doubles teams.

HS softball

South Rowan lost 9-0 to Cannon School on Monday.

Bailey Yon had two hits for the Raiders.

Parks & Rec

The Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for its Adult Coed Kickball League.

Games will start in April. Register at Hall Gym or online at www.salisburync.gov/play.

Call 704-638-5289 or email sclar@salisburync.gov.