Operation Decisive Victory will host Kannapolis veterans event, resource fair

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 6, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — Operation Decisive Victory is partnering with Hilbish Ford and American Legion Beaver-Pittman Post 115 to host its first Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair of 2022. 

The event will include local, state and out-of-state community partners at the Hilbish Ford from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 2600 S Cannon  Blvd. in Kannapolis on April 9. The event will cater to veterans and at-risk families, but anyone can attend. There will also be resources for non-veteran families, clothes, shoes and hygiene products available.

Lunch will be sponsored and served by the local Modern Woodmen Fraternity. Perceptions Salon will offer free haircuts, beard trims and shaves on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Other participating organizations are Veteran Affairs Health Care Center, Charlotte Veteran Affairs Vet Center, NC Works Career Center, National Guard Employment Center, Humana, Veterans Bridge Home, Independence Fund, Cabarrus County Department of Human Services and NC Division of  Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing & Cabarrus Women’s Center. 

All participating organizations must bring their own tent, table and chairs.

For the latest information, visit www.operationdv.com/standdown.

