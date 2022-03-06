Letter: What does fundraiser say about Allen?

What does it say about a candidate who would look to profit politically from celebrating the resurrection of Jesus at the expense of exploiting the children to raise money for his campaign?

Travis Allen is a current RSS Board of Education member wishing to be sheriff who hopes to raise money during the time we celebrate Jesus’ rising from the dead and bringing eternal life to followers.

His event’s message does not demonstrate the character that our communities and county should want to be shown by our representatives; we have enough selfishness and exploitation of people in the world.

Charging $25 a child, ensuring only kids from families who have funds can participate and excluding the children and families of lower incomes, shows that this man only wishes to serve a certain section of the public.

We need those who care about the community more than themselves.

— Liz Kluttz

Spencer