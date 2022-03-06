Letter: Thank you Capstone Recovery Center

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 6, 2022

By Post Opinion

In 2018, I was at my lowest I had ever been. I was broken, alone, stuck in my addiction and in desperate need of help.

It had been two years since I lost everything: my home, my family and my dignity. It was either get help or die and I knew that I didn’t want to leave this earth stuck in my own destruction.

I remember crying out to God to save me, to show me a way out and that is when the door began to open for me to enter Capstone Recovery Center, a program funded by United Way and donations to provide free residential treatment to women in addiction.

It was there that I was able to build my relationship with God, to receive one-on-one counseling, learn new coping skills and form a support group that still to this day has my back. Not only was I able to recover without the distractions of life but I was able to stay after graduation to save money, continue to grow in the Lord and to transition back out.

It has been 3½ years since I entered Capstone and during these past 3½ years I have been able to reconcile with family, move into my own apartment and get custody back of my children. If it wasn’t for the Lord leading me to Capstone I would not be where I am today.

Thank you Capstone, Donors, and United Way for your love and support to a ministry that is changing lives!

— Chrystina Clifton

Salisbury

