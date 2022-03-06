Commissioners will consider amended zoning request for mini-storage facility on Old Beatty Ford Road

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners on Monday will hold a public hearing on a requested zoning amendment for a mini-storage facility along Old Beatty Ford Road.

Last year, the board approved a request from Raymond McMillan Jr. on behalf of West Avenue Holdings to rezone several acres of land at the 1000 block of Old Beatty Ford Road from rural agricultural to commercial, business, industrial. The rezoning was approved with a conditional district to allow the placement of the storage facility.

West Avenue Holdings is now seeking to amend their request to accommodate a change in layout. The initial site plans approved by commissioners will not work due to a stream on site. The new site plan shows a 404-unit storage facility with an entrance extending from Bostian Road. The storage units will encompass about 2 acres of the total 6-acre property, which comprises two tax parcels. The previously approved site plan only included one tax parcel.

After the public hearing is held, the board will likely take action on the requested zoning amendment.

The Board of Commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building. The meeting can be joined virtually at https://bit.ly/rowanboc3pm using password 028144 or by phone by dialing 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477.

Also on the agenda:

• Commissioners will consider a request from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to deem dozens of tasers surplus so the department can donate them and related equipment to several local law enforcement agencies. The Sheriff’s Office recently purchased new tasers and no longer needs the old models. Several local departments still use the old model and have notified the Sheriff’s Office that they could benefit from having them. The Rockwell Police Department, Cleveland Police Department and Spencer Police Department will receive the surplus tasers.

• The board will consider approving Locke Township Fire Department’s purchase of a Pierce Enforcer Pumper Truck at an amount not to exceed $735,093. The board’s approval does not mean the county will have any financial obligations related to the purchase of the truck.

• Commissioners will consider approving the use of an additional $59,825 in Home and Community Care Block Grant funding for older adults for the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center for the remainder of the fiscal year.

• The board will consider approving a final settlement agreement between Rowan County Health Department, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Marshes. The Marshes claimed that the county issued an improper permit for a wastewater system at their home, which resulted in the family having to install a new wastewater system at a different location at the site. The Marshes will receive $15,350 in the settlement, half ($7,675) of which will be paid by Rowan County and half by NCDHHS.

• The board will consider reclassifying one of the technology support analyst II positions to a technology support analyst I position. The request for the reclassification comes from the Information Technology Services Department. The reduction would result in a salary/benefits savings to the county of about $5,714 annually. By creating multiple skill and responsibility levels for the support analyst positions, the county aims to “improve recruiting efforts, allow for growth opportunities and reduce turnover.”

• Commissioners will consider making several advisory board appointments. The board will consider ratifying an reappointment of Kim Starnes to the Agricultural Advisory Board for a term ending on Jan. 31, 2025. The board will also consider reappointing William Kimball Kepley and appointing Giovanni Vincent Spillman to the Historic Landmarks Commission. Jody Taylor will be considered to fill a seat on the Library Board. Drew Shaver, Dallene Yontz, Mark Jennings and Jereme Linker have applied for reappointment to the Town of Rockwell Planning and Zoning Board ETJ.