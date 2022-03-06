Area Sports: Downs scores 20, but Catawba loses in semis
Published 2:53 am Sunday, March 6, 2022
From staff reports
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Catawba’s women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a cold-shooting afternoon and lost to Carson-Newman 66-58 in the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Third-seeded Catawba (23-6) shot 26.5 percent and went 4-for-24 from 3.
Janiya Downs (South Rowan) scored 20 for the Indians, went 8-for-8 on free throws and made five steals. Lyrik Thorne scored 18, and Shemya Stanback (A.L. Brown) added 10.
Second-seeded Carson-Newman overcame 26 turnovers to win the rubber match between the teams.
Carson-Newman (25-5) got 18 points from Campbell Penland.
The Eagles will play fourth-seeded Anderson for the championship. Anderson knocked off No. 1 seed Wingate 76-69, despite 20 points by Wingate’s Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury).
Catawba baseball
SALISBURY — Catawba split Saturday’s doubleheader with Queens at Newman Park and took the SAC series two games to one.
Dylan Wilkinson’s grand slam keyed 6-5 Catawba victory. Trent Montgomery won in relief. Robbie Cowie notched his third save.
Queens banged out 13 hits to win 11-4 in the nightcap. Carlos Lara hit a two-run homer for the Indians.
Catawba softball
Catawba dropped a non-conference doubleheader to Emmanuel Saturday, losing 8-1 and 9-3.
Courtnee Carter homered for the Indians in the first game. Brittany Ireland slugged a two-run homer in the nightcap.
HS baseball
Northwest Cabarrus’ Tanner Kaler pitched a perfect game in Saturday’s 6-0 win against A.L. Brown.
Kaler struck out 19 Wonders. Jacob Allen led the Trojans’ offense with two hits and two RBIs.