Sarina Dellinger: Signs of spring showing up in Hurley Park

The daffodils, crocus, saucer magnolias, and more have started blooming – a sure sign that spring is soon to arrive. With the arrival of spring comes a multitude of spring events. Hurley Park staff is delighted to announce that the beloved Spring Celebration will return in April.

The Spring Celebration is a long standing annual event for Hurley Park. The community is invited to gather for free entertainment, refreshments, carriage rides, and more. It will be held on Sunday, April 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hurley Park.

In March, we will begin monthly park tours. Tours will happen every second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. through the end of the year. The first tour will be March 8 at 10 a.m. These tours will highlight unique features of the park and plants that are in bloom. Tours are free and no registration is required to attend. We will meet by the pond area to begin. We are excited to show off the beauty of Hurley Park and put names to plants of interest.

As your gardens wake up this spring, keep in mind that our park tour in May will have a native plant theme and a native plant swap. Bring your favorite native plant cuttings, seeds, or divisions to share. We will also have some plants and seeds to share as well.

Additionally, we are working alongside our neighboring recreation center, City Park, to offer educational programs focused on nature. We are offering 1st Wednesday Garden Art through May. After that we will continue to offer similar programs from August to December with varying topics. Find out more information as they are announced by following Hurley Park on Facebook or visiting www.salisburync.gov/play.

Speaking of events – if your family or community group want to host an event at Hurley Park, we offer affordable rentals. Our most popular rental is for small weddings at the Haden Holmes Hurley Gazebo. You can also rent the deck area, the smaller gazebo near Scamps Garden or Azalea Garden Lawn.

If you have questions about Hurley Park, or want to know how to book events, please give us a call at (704)638-5298, or contact us on Facebook or Instagram @HurleyParkNC. To view a map or donate to Hurley Park, visit our website at salisburync.gov/hurleypark.