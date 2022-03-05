High school sports: Friday baseball, softball and soccer

Staff report

Friday games …

HS baseball

The first win for North Rowan baseball coach Zach Tatarka was memorable.

Malakie Harris pitched a no-hitter for the Cavaliers in Friday’s 19-0 win against Carolina International.

Joseph Hartman had a bases-clearing double. Breadon Castor had a triple to get the Cavaliers (1-1) rolling.

“We were disciplined, walked a lot and had a good amount of HBPs,” Tatarka said. “Our OBP was high tonight. I’m very happy about that.”

•••

East Rowan won 2-1 at North Davidson on Friday.

“We didn’t get the timely hit tonight,” East coach Brett Hatley said. “But we had really good defense and our pitchers did the job.”

Third baseman Cameron Padgett and catcher Tristan Miller were defensive standouts.

Nate Hayworth (four innings) and Logan Dyer (three innings) handled the hurling.

Both East runs scored on wild pitches. Cobb Hightower had two hits.

•••

West Rowan won 8-0 against Pine Lake Prep on Friday behind Pfeiffer recruit Jake Blevins.

Blevins struck out seven in five strong innings.He allowed one hit and one walk.

Casey Gouge had a two-run double for the Falcons.

Eight players had a hit apiece.

•••