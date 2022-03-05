Friday games …
High school sports: Friday baseball, softball and soccer
Published 12:37 am Saturday, March 5, 2022
Staff report
HS baseball
The first win for North Rowan baseball coach Zach Tatarka was memorable.
Malakie Harris pitched a no-hitter for the Cavaliers in Friday’s 19-0 win against Carolina International.
Joseph Hartman had a bases-clearing double. Breadon Castor had a triple to get the Cavaliers (1-1) rolling.
“We were disciplined, walked a lot and had a good amount of HBPs,” Tatarka said. “Our OBP was high tonight. I’m very happy about that.”
•••
East Rowan won 2-1 at North Davidson on Friday.
“We didn’t get the timely hit tonight,” East coach Brett Hatley said. “But we had really good defense and our pitchers did the job.”
Third baseman Cameron Padgett and catcher Tristan Miller were defensive standouts.
Nate Hayworth (four innings) and Logan Dyer (three innings) handled the hurling.
Both East runs scored on wild pitches. Cobb Hightower had two hits.
•••
West Rowan won 8-0 against Pine Lake Prep on Friday behind Pfeiffer recruit Jake Blevins.
Blevins struck out seven in five strong innings.He allowed one hit and one walk.
Casey Gouge had a two-run double for the Falcons.
Eight players had a hit apiece.
•••
Davie County lost to West Wilkes 4-2 on Friday in Mocksville.
Wesley Mason had two hits for the War Eagles.
Jackson Sink threw six good innings and gave Davie (1-2) a chance to win.
HS softball
A.L. Brown shelled South Rowan 21-7 on Friday in a non-conference softball game.
The Wonders (2-0) got a huge game from Grace Brown. She had five hits and seven RBIs.
Lindsay Wolford hit a home run, got three hits and drove in four.
Lipscomb recruit Kaylyn Belfield had three hits and scored four.
For, South (2-1) Kynlee Dextraze had three hits. Kali Nelson had two hits and scored three runs. Carmen Thomas had two hits. Lexie Ritchie had two RBIs.
•••
East Rowan beat Salisbury 12-0 in a non-conference matchup.
Freshman Camryn Perkins pitched a one-hitter for the Mustangs (2-0) with eight strikeouts.
Katie Peeler’s lead-off double was Salisbury’s only hit. Peeler struck out seven and allowed three earned runs.
•••
Lake Norman jumped on West Rowan early and held off the Falcons 9-4 on Friday.
Kendall Robinson drove in four for the winners.
Emma Clarke and Brooke Kennerly had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons. Ashlee Ennis had two hits and scored two runs. Kenadi Sproul scored two.
•••
Carson lost 5-1 at Alexander Central.
Lonna Addison homered for Carson.
Addison and Brooklynn Davis had two hits.
Addison struck out five.
Winning pitcher Faith Carrigan threw a complete game and homered for Alexander Central.
HS girls soccer
West Rowan (2-1) won 6-2 against Mount Pleasant in a non-conference matchup on Friday.
Brittany Vanhoose had two goals and an assist. Anna Mead had two goals and an assist.
Lesli Guerrero scored two goals. Lauren Corriher had a goal. McKayla Goebel had an assist.
Emily Kelly made two saves.
•••
East Rowan (0-1-2) got a goal from Tatum James and tied A.L. Brown 1-all on Friday.