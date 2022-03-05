Guest columnist: Ministry aims to reduce retail waste, share love of God through giving

By Phillip Thomson

A new minister has come to town. But to what purpose one might ask? I realize that I am unknown to everyone in Salisbury except for a few that I have worshiped with these past months, so let’s start from the beginning.

Being born to parents James and Lucille Thompson in many ways prepared me for the path I followed. After completing my degree at David Lipscomb University, I met and married Madelyn Jones of Memphis, Tennessee. From this union of 42 years, four daughters were born: Cherita Renee, Meki Cha’, Tabitha Charmaine and Madelyn Chanette. As a child, I have lived a little of everywhere — Arkansas, Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee and the Carolinas twice. All of this movement was without my father being in the military; however, he was in service.

Let me explain.

He was a gospel preacher until the day he died, but not before instilling in me the passion for lost souls. My father was the gospel on wheels and would travel from state to state, establishing churches in the midsts of people who hungered for pure religion.

So, similarly, I come to Salisbury as the gospel on wheels for I am persuaded that there are people in this place who hunger and thirst for righteousness, too. Even with this, you still know little of me. Here is my challenge to you. When the disciples were curious about Jesus and wanted more information, he said, “Come and see.” They did and stayed.

I, too, invite you to “come and see” what the Lord is doing in this community.

We are excited about ministry opportunities and service ministries that will come to this area and surrounding communities such as Renew Common Goods. This is a nonprofit ministry that is dedicated to reducing retail waste by distributing overstock, out-of-season and returned items to community neighbors in need. There is an environmental impact as items are repurposed that would otherwise end up in landfills. Additionally, Renew Common Goods will provide essential and non-essential items to families allowing them to allot precious dollars to other familial needs (medication, transportation, education). This ministry will provide all items to our neighbors for free and is committed to serving our neighbors with love.

Faith is a major driving force behind what we do, and we have made it an integral part of our nonprofit’s mission. to this end, we are committed to using every opportunity to share the love of God through the joy of giving, provide a human-to-human interaction that epitomizes agape love and offers avenues for prayer and Bible study at each giveaway event because faith is pivotal, indeed integral, for a balanced and healthy life.

This program will run year round and is destined to become a staple for both disadvantaged and middle-income communities. Renew Common Goods is sufficiently furnished to help bridge the gap in times like these and beyond. Come worship with us and hear more about God’s word, which equips us to bring the joy of salvation and service to your family.

Phillip Thomson is minister of Church of Christ at 700 West Thomas St. in Salisbury. Contact him at 704-633-3863.