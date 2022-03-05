Doug Creamer column: The news

By Doug Creamer

What have you been doing the last week? I have been looking at the news every chance I get to see what is happening over in Ukraine. You would have to be living under a rock not to know that Russia has violated the sovereignty of another nation. They have committed an act of war against the people of Ukraine.

I look at multiple websites, trying to develop a balanced view of what is happening in the world. Each news source slants the news to fit their political views. Whatever your source of news, there are certain undeniable facts: women and children are suffering, families have been divided, and young men are dying — those are circumstances of any war.

The images from Ukraine are not pretty. Missiles have hit apartment complexes and tanks are driving down roads that should hold cars and trucks. Schools are not places of learning but places where people hope to find shelter from the falling bombs. Places where children once laughed and played are now silent.

We know little of what the governments around the world are doing. Wisely, they keep quiet lest they become targets of Russian attacks. We wonder what the governments can do to stop this aggression. We know that governments have stopped the flow of money and refused to allow Russian planes to enter their airspace.

We also know that some countries have sent supplies and weapons to help in the fight. We may wonder why countries haven’t sent military men and women to help Ukraine. If a country sends military help into Ukraine, it would be joining a war and therefore committing that whole country to help fight in the battle. It would also open the door for Russia to attack that country. The answer to this Russian invasion is not easy.

Each country will have to struggle to answer the very difficult question of how to help. Some will call for military intervention, while others will protest against any involvement. Sadly, the losers in these situations are the families who have been displaced and those who lose loved ones during the conflict. There is much suffering for both sides.

Last night, I thought about the people in Ukraine while I took my shower. I thanked God as the warm water rolled off me, wondering how many of them had not had a warm shower in a week. I got some ice cream, brushed my teeth and climbed into my very comfortable bed. As I lay there I couldn’t stop thinking about them sleeping in bomb shelters on hard floors. They were probably hungry, cold and wondering if they would make it through the night. My prayers seemed so feeble, but I prayed hard for them.

This morning, I stood at the kitchen window watching and listening to a beautiful cardinal singing a cheerful song. I thanked God. For the last couple of days I have been especially thankful for each of my meals. I imagine many in Ukraine are not getting three square meals. I am also thankful for the safety I feel here at home.

I walked around my yard this afternoon, enjoying all the signs of spring. There were some beautiful flowers blooming, my blueberry bushes are budding, the saucer magnolia tree is blooming, and the sun was warm and comforting. It was amazingly peaceful in my yard today and I thanked God for all that I had seen and enjoyed. My life is good: the power is on, the water flows, and the house is good and warm.

My wife shared a ray of hope from Ukraine last night. The world-renowned chef José Andrés is in Poland at the Ukrainian border serving meals to thousands of refugees trying to escape the fighting. Chef Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. I have seen him interviewed; he is awesome. It never ceases to amaze me how good people can rise up in the worst of circumstances and do incredible and wonderful things for others.

I want to encourage you first to be thankful for the many blessing in your life. Maybe things are tough for you, but there are always things for which we can be thankful: our food, shelter, a good job and great friends. Secondly, I encourage you to pray for the people of Ukraine and the world’s leaders. Your prayers make a difference. We serve the God of the impossible. Trust him, give your life to him, and thank him for his many blessings.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.