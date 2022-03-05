College basketball: Seminoles roll over Wolfpack

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Caleb Mills returned from a five-game absence and scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, redshirt senior Anthony Polite had his first career double-double and Florida State never trailed as the Seminoles beat N.C. State 89-76 on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.

Polite finished with 13 points, a career-high tying 10 rebounds and two steals. Matthew Cleveland and John Butler scored 11 points apiece for Florida State (17-13, 10-10 ACC). Tanor Ngom added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Terquavion Smith hit a pair of 3-pointers 41 seconds apart to make it 6-6 before Mills made a layup to spark an 11-4 spurt that gave the Seminoles the lead for good. About 10 minutes later, Jalen Warley made a 3-pointer and followed it up with a steal and layup for a 39-27 lead. The Wolfpack trailed by at least nine points throughout the second half.

Smith made 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 30 points for N.C. State (11-19, 4-15). Jericole Hellems, who also hit five 3s, added 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Dereon Seabron had 17 points and five assists.

Florida State has won three consecutive games after losing seven of its previous eight. N.C. State, which has lost 10 of its last 11, finished last in the 15-team ACC and plays No. 10 seed Clemson in the opening round of the ACC tournament.

Eighth-seeded Florida State, which earned a first-round bye, plays No. 9 seedSyracuse in Wednesday’s second round.

Dayton 82, Davidson 76

DAYTON, Ohio — DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton defeated Davidson to claim its eighth consecutive home win.

Koby Brea had 18 points for Dayton (22-9, 14-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kobe Elvis added 11 points and six assists. Malachi Smith had six assists. Foster Loyer had 25 points for the Wildcats (25-5, 15-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Hyunjung Lee added 17 points and seven rebounds. Sam Mennenga had 14 points.

Wichita State 70, East Carolina 62

WICHITA, Kan. — Ricky Council IV had 20 points as Wichita State beat East Carolina. Craig Porter Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State (15-12, 6-9 American Athletic Conference).

Tristen Newton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (15-14, 6-11). Vance Jackson added 10 points.

Charlotte 70, Southern Miss 67

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Jahmir Young scored 21 points including a 3-pointer for Charlotte’s final basket and an eight-point lead with a minute to go and the 49ers beat Southern Miss.

Austin Butler had 16 points for Charlotte (17-13, 10-8 Conference USA). Jackson Threadgill added 10 points.

Isaih Moore had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-25, 1-17), who have now lost 14 consecutive games. DeAndre Pinckney added 17 points. Walyn Napper had 15 points.

