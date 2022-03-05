Ann Farabee column: Worship or warship?

By Ann Farabee

What is worship?

Worship is a way of life and also an activity, where we praise, adore and express reverence for God. It is when we give our deepest affections and highest praise to God privately and in public. Worship means we encounter God — with praise!

Why worship?

Because God is our redeemer. Exodus 6:5 says, “I will redeem you with an outstretched arm.”

Because God created us. “God created man in his own image.” — Genesis 1:27

Because God is lord over all. 1 Timothy 6:15 says, “For at just the right time Christ will be revealed from heaven by the only God — The King of kings and the Lord of lords.”

Because God is the Alpha and Omega. Revelation 22:13 states, “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.”

Because God is worthy. “You are worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power,” — Revelation 4:11

Who worships?

The woman at the well did. She was changed by the living water — and ran to tell others.

Paul and Silas did. They sang praises and prayed while in prison — and prison doors opened wide.

The woman with the alabaster box did. She washed the feet of Jesus with her tears and wiped them with her hair.

Abraham did. He was obedient in his willingness to sacrifice his son.

Jesus did. He prayed in the garden, “Not my will, but thine be done.”

Worship or warship?

As I was concluding a lesson I was teaching to children about worship, one little guy said, “I thought the lesson was going to be about a warship.”

I knew that a God moment had arrived. I had taught the lesson, but a child had delivered the message.

A warship is armed. A warship can withstand damage, and is easier to maneuver than other ships. It also carries weapons, ammunition and supplies.

Worship is our warship. Worship helps us fight our battles, and keeps us in a place of protection. Worship arms us with what we need.

As we prepare for battle, may our worship be our warship.

Let us take up our arms in praise to our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ!