Quotes of the week: ‘The way it should be’

“It’s geared more around adoptions and volunteers and getting (dogs) homes. … The way it should be.”

— Nina Dix, speaking of the new pet adoption center taking shape at the Rowan County Animal Shelter

“You made me a better servant. You made me a better citizen.”

— Tamara Sheffield, Salisbury mayor pro tem thanking Al Heggins as she was honored for being the first Black female mayor of Salisbury and service on the Salisbury City Council

“I’m definitely not put out or upset, other than it’s going to ruin my view and change what I’ve been used to.”

— Rick Mahaley, on a new 379-acre industrial development planned for Long Ferry Road near where he lives

“It’s not a problem that’s going away, it’s a problem that’s getting worse every year.”

— Travis Allen, RSS board member discussing aging school buildings

“When the Berlin Wall fell, we thought this was all over. I never imagined that the Russians would be on the march again. This is really a good versus evil. It’s very clear.”

— Jim Stringfield, carrying a Ukrainian flag during a prayer vigil organized by local churches over the Russian invasion

“I’ve actually just had tears in my eyes as I see the images.”

— Jeff Richards, who preached at a church in Ukraine during mission trips

“Kids don’t become passionate about something. It starts with an interest, you add some skills, have some success, it builds some confidence and that leads to a passion.”

— Holly Pore, career and technical education director for RSS at the regional event for block-building, cabinet-making, masonry and carpentry competitions

“A lot of us are living in bubbles and we don’t know how much suffering is happening.”

— Karen Alexander, Salisbury mayor at a red sand event for people who have ‘fallen through the cracks’ as victims of human trafficking

“We want to try to replicate the feel as much as we can to make a place you want to come and hang out — not stuffy or pretentious or anything like that, just a fun place to go.”

— Brian Schmidt, who has traveled to Ireland and is opening an Irish pub in Kannapolis