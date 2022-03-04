Police respond to shots fired call at apartment complex located on Sunset Drive

Published 12:15 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — Police responded to a shots fired call Friday morning at the Alexander Station apartment complex located on Sunset Drive.

A few shots were fired around 10:30 a.m., and police say a stray bullet broke the window of a nearby apartment building. No injuries were reported, but officers say they’re still investigating the incident. A few bullet casings were located near the site where the incident occurred.

Alexander Station is located on Sunset Drive off South Main Street.

 

