College baseball: Catawba’s Brown sharp vs. Queens

SALISBURY — Catawba’s baseball team opened the South Atlantic Conference portion of the season with Friday’s 2-1 win against Queens at renovated Newman Park.

Even with splendid weather, it was a pitching duel. More of those probably will be coming with the park’s expanded dimensions.

Greg Brown (1-2) was awesome for the Indians (10-8, 1-0). He threw a four-hitter, struck out 10 and walked one.

He allowed four hits and saved the bullpen for Saturday’s doubleheader.

Zack Miller homered, his fourth, to put the Indians on the board.

Dylan Wilkinson had an RBI double in the sixth to plate the decisive run.

Luke Spiva had two of the Indians’ eight hits.

Queens (9-8, 3-1) is coached by former East Rowan and Charlotte 49ers standout Ross Steedley.

Games are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.