As filing ends, 2022 Rowan County commissioners race gains new Democrat

SALISBURY — On the final day of candidate filing Friday, another Salisbury Democrat added his name to the now-crowded race for Rowan County’s Board of Commissioners.

Sam Post, owner of the PhenomWell CBD Store, filed for the county board seat on Friday. Three seats will be on the ballot, and Republican incumbents Greg Edds, Jim Greene and Judy Klusman have all filed for re-election. Post is joined in the Democratic side by fellow Democrat Alisha-Byrd Clark, who currently sits on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education.

Michael Julian and Angie Spillman, two Republicans from Salisbury, are also challengers in the race.

Three Republicans will advance from the primary. There will be no Democratic primary because there are fewer Democratic candidates than seats on the ballot.

The sheriff’s race is another crowded one. Former N.C. Highway Patrol trooper Carlton Killian, along with veteran and former corrections officer Simon Brown, are the only two Democrats who filed for the sheriff’s election.

Republican candidates include Rowan County Commissioner and Charlotte police officer Mike Caskey; N.C. Highway Patrol retiree and school resource officer Tommie Cato; Rowan County Detention Center supervisor Capt. Greg Hannold; Rowan County Sheriff’s Detective and Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education member Travis Allen; retired state trooper and school resource officer Brad Potts; and trucking company owner Jack Eller from Woodleaf.

There will be a Democratic and Republican primary for sheriff.

In the local District Attorney race, candidates include longtime incumbent Brandy Cook, a Republican, and former Assistant District Attorney Paxton Butler, also a Republican.

A handful of Salisburians will compete for four local district court seats, and all candidates are Republicans. Candidates include Chris Sease and incumbent Kevin Eddinger for seat No. 1; incumbent Beth Dixon for seat No. 2; Lauren Hoben and Cynthia Dry for seat No. 3; and incumbent James Randolph for seat No. 4.

The original candidate filing period for the 2022 election began Dec. 6 and was scheduled to end on Dec. 17. But the North Carolina Supreme Court halted the filing period and pushed back the date of the primary election from March 8 to May 17 due to ongoing litigation surrounding state legislative and congressional redistricting maps. State Republicans have called on the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene on a congressional map adopted by a three-judge panel of the Superior Court for use in the 2022 election, but the court did not weigh in by the time candidate filing ended at noon on Friday. The resumed filing period began on Feb. 24.

Filing for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education will be later this year.

Other candidates who filed for office in the 2022 election are as follows:

NC House District 76

• Rep. Harry Warren, Republican incumbent

NC House District 77

• Rep. Julia Howard, Republican incumbent

NC House District 83 (a newly drawn district to include part of Rowan County in 2022)

• Grant Campbell, Republican from China Grove

• Brad Jenkins, Republican from China Grove

• Kevin Crutchfield, Republican from Midland

NC Senate District 33

• Sen. Carl Ford, Republican incumbent

• Tangela “Lucy Horne” Morgan, Democrat challenger and school teacher China Grove

U.S. House Congressional District 8 (a newly drawn district to include Rowan County in 2022)

• Scott Huffman, Democrat from Charlotte

• Dan Bishop, Republican from Charlotte

North Carolina Superior Court (one seat)

• Michael Adkins, Republican from Salisbury

• Tim Gould, Republican incumbent from Salisbury

Rowan County Clerk of Superior Court (one seat)

• Rebecca Saleeby, Republican from Salisbury

• Todd Wyrick, Republican from Salisbury

Rowan County Register of Deeds

• John Brindle, Republican incumbent

U.S. Senate

• Ted Budd, Republican from Advance who’s currently representing the 13th Congressional District

• Pat McCrory, Republican from Charlotte and North Carolina’s former governor

• Cheri Beasley, Democrat from Raleigh and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court

• Mark Walker, Republican from Summerfield and former U.S. Representative

• Chrelle Booker, Democrat from Tryon

• Benjamin E. Griffiths, Republican from Cleveland

• Marjorie K. Eastman, Republican from Cary

• Lee Brian, Republican from Clayton

• Debora Tshiovo, Republican from Moravian Falls

• Lichia Sibhatu, Republican from Raleigh

• David Flaherty, Republican from Cameron

• Shannon W. Bray, Libertarian from Apex

• Tobias LaGrone, Democrat from Greensboro

• Jen Banwart, Republican from Fuquay Varina

• Robert Colon, Democrat from Wallace

• Drew Bulecza, Republican from Lincolnton

• Greg Antoine, Democrat from Fayetteville

• Leonard Bryant, Republican from Fayetteville

• James L. Carr, Jr., Democrat from Harrisburg

• Charles Kenneth Moss, Republican from Randleman

• Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Democrat from Raleigh

• Brendan Kyran “B. K.” Maginnis, Democrat from Charlotte

• Marcus Williams, Democrat from Lumberton

• Kenneth Harper Jr., Republican from Archdale

• Everett “Rett” Newton, Democrat from Beaufort

• Constance “Lov” Johnson, a Democrat who has made unsuccessful bids for Salisbury City Council, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education and N.C. Senate

North Carolina Supreme Court (two seats)

• Lucy Inman, Democrat from Raleigh (seat 3)

• Richard Dietz, Republican from Raleigh (seat 3)

• April Wood, Republican from Lexington, who won election to the N.C. Court of Appeals in 2020 (seat 5)

• Sam J. Ervin IV, Democrat from Morganton (seat 5)

• Trey Allen, Republican from Hillsborough who currently serves as general counsel of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Court (seat 5)

• Victoria E. Prince, Republican from Greensboro (seat 5)

North Carolina Court of Appeals (four seats)

• Julee Tate Flood, Republican from Holly Springs (seta 8)

• Carolyn Jennings Thompson, Democrat from Oxford (seat 8)

• Beth Freshwater-Smith, Republican from Wilson (seat 9)

• Donna Stroud, Republican incumbent from Garner (seat 9)

• Brad Salmon, Democrat from Sanford (seat 9)

• Gale Murray Adams, Democrat from Fayetteville (seat 10)

• John M. Tyson, Republican incumbent from Fayetteville (seat 10)

• Darren Jackson, Democrat from Raleigh (seat 11)

• Michael J. Stading, Republican from Mecklenburg (seat 11)

• Charlton L. Allen, Republican from Mooresville (seat 11)