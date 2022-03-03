Letter: Consider playground at Salisbury YMCA

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Post Letters

It seems that there is an interest at the YMCA on Jake Alexander Boulevard to build more pickleball courts in the back outdoors area of the building.

A track for walking and running patrons is already there plus a shelter that the children use for their lunch during the summer program. The Y already uses one of the basketball courts for pickleball that the seniors use. This court is inside, where there is climate control.

I think that our Y needs to consider building a playground for the children that come for the after-school and summer programs instead of more courts.

In the summer, I use the track for walking and all those children are sent outside with a box of chalk to draw on the track instead of having a playground to use. They have pools and a splash pad, but they’re not used all the time. There is a schedule to use them, and that is limited for use of the daycare group.

In my years of being a Y member in other locations, there was always a playground for children. It seems there are pickleball courts at all Y’s, Halls Gym and City Park. Maybe they need to rethink the playground for our children; they are my No. 1 priority.

— Susan Linn

Salisbury

