Education ShoutOuts

Koontz Elementary has recognized the following students each for student of the month:

Pawsome Panther students: Myles Hawkins, Alexa Gentle, Victoria Temich, Klaydon Vickers, Daniel Lopez, Kaydence Williams, Britany Alvarez Quintanilla, Jalayah Hollis, Carter Jones, Dez’Moni Clawson, Dustin Bailey, Edward Flewellen, Madison Root, Thomas Vickers, Jesler Garcia, Anderson Sanchez, Zariah Brown, Draya Stanback, Travious Wilson, Astrid Gonzales-Torres, Knoxx Mitchell, Destiny Blackwell, Shirlea Murry, Mason Lambert, Pablo Menendez and Shamar Gillespie.

You Rock students: Mohammed Surleaf, Brandon McFarland, Nolvin Sorto Alverenga, Amaia Rodriguez, Daniel Rivas, Yurida Luna Guillien, Lauryn Rankin, Andres Cruz Garcia, Even Pacheco Ortega, Ezrah McLean, Za’Liah Means, Hudson Reddick, Alejandra Lopez-Nambo, Gael Cruz Garcia, King Clemons, Kendall James, Danielle Robinson, Zaylan Bost Dorty, Genevieve Teets, Dasiy DeLa Sancha Hernandez, Axel Bautista Mora, Ki-Yale Brown, Allison Espinoza, Jasmine White, Faith Adams and Eli Rivas Pacheco.

Millbridge Elementary has recognized the following students as good citizens:

Kindergarten: Brayden Corriher, Zoey Howle, Kinsley Allman, Miguel Saavedra Amezquita, Liam Few, Layla Barber, Edward Corbera Romero, Cameron Alley, Natalie Perrien and Shawn Jackson.

First grade: Bryan Alvarado Sanchez, Kevin Finley, Hope Woodrow, Jude Lee, Daryn Sanders, Elijah Craig, Adriel Bell, Brandon Lopez, Yoselin Gutierrez Arroyo and Jalynn Phifer.

Second grade: Maven Edwards, Dominic Jaramillo, Harrison Ezell, Cole Hoce, Presley Konecny, Roberto Bautista, Gabriel Hart and Adelaide Matlock.

Third grade: Jasper Peyton, Jagger Atteberry, Nolan Meeks, Charleston Storey, Ryker Alley, Hunter Moore, Kenzley Sherrill, Alli Simmons, Adria Upright, Emily Wilson, Jaxon Peacock and Tyler Vandine.

Fourth grade: Miller Aldridge, Skyler Mullis, Nicole Gutierrez, Danny Cabrera Pena, Brinly Culp, Bryce Mattern, Devin Davis, Keenston Spratt, Charlie White, Josue Perez Piedra and Brayden Jordan.

Fifth grade: Makayla Bryant, Arizona Alley, Milli Fagan, Brody Richardson, Ana Juarez, Anthony Manley, Scion Twyman and Sloane Lipe.

Jesse C. Carson High School’s Basil Cook, Eva Eller, Malachi Williamson and Stormy Cline were the seniors to attend the 2022 J. Elwood Roberts – Mars Hill University Choral Festival on Feb. 19. This annual event has grown into one of the premiere choral festivals in North Carolina and is the longest-known continuously-running festival of its type in the southeast. Each year over 800 students from approximately 100 high schools audition for the Festival Choir.

Collegiate honors

Cody Hand, of Salisbury, has been named to Ohio University’s Dean’s list at Russ College of Engineering and Technology.