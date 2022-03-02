High school basketball: Salisbury girls will tip at noon, at Grimsley

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) will host the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Regional Finals at eight neutral sites across the state on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The 1A East Finals will be contested at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, 2A East Finals at Lee County High School in Sanford, 3A East Finals at Southern Lee High School in Sanford, and the 4A East Finals will be played at Green Level High School in Cary. The 1A West Finals will be played at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, the 2A West Finals at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, the 3A West Finals will be held at Freedom High School in Morganton, and the 4A West Finals will be played at McDowell High School in Marion.

TICKET INFORMATION

All tickets cost $10.00 and there is no re-entry at any site. Tickets are only available through the NCHSAA’s Digital Ticketing partner GoFan. Each participating school will receive 250 ticket codes for families and their community members to purchase tickets to the Regional Finals. The remainder of tickets at each venue will be sold to the General Public. Tickets will go on sale this afternoon.

Any unused team ticket codes will be released to the General Public at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. If a venue has sold out prior to that time, fans seeking tickets will need to check GoFan to see if more tickets have become available at that time. The NCHSAA has reserved space for 60 NCHSAA approved pass holders to gain admission to each venue. Passes such as NCCA Coaches Pass, Senior Tar Heel Cards, Officials Passes, Corporate Pass & Administrator Passes will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis.