In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man was the victim of larceny Tuesday in the 500 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury.

• A Salisbury man on Tuesday told police someone stole two checks out of his checkbooks and cashed one check.

• An overdose was reported Tuesday in the 200 block of Faith Road.

• An overdose was reported Wednesday in the 200 block of South Clay Street.