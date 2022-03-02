Area Sports Briefs: Catawba baseball wins; high school spring sports starting to roll

From staff reports

Catawba’s baseball team won 7-3 at Belmont Abbey on Tuesday in a non-conference game.

Catawba used five pitchers to limit the Crusaders.

Zack Miller had three hits. Carlos Lara and Braxton Davis drove in two runs each.

HS softball

West Rowan’s softball team rallied for three runs in the seventh inning and beat West Cabarrus 5-4 on Tuesday.

Brooke Kennerly had the walk-off hit.

Emma Clarke homered for the Falcons on her first at-bat of the season. Arabella Shulenburger had two hits.

•••

South Rowan won 10-2 against Robinson on Tuesday.

Lexie Ritchie struck out eight.

Kynlee Dextraze had two hits and three RBIs. McKenzie Menius had two hits.

HS baseball

Carson’s baseball team out-hit Davie 13-4 on Tuesday but the War Eagles took advantage of four errors and won 6-4.

Hayden Simmerson had three hits for the Cougars, while Emory Taylor, Aaron Coe and Jordan King had two each.

•••

Salisbury lost a 16-12 slugfest with Gray Stone on Tuesday.

The Knights had a 10-run fourth inning.

Evan Koontz and Aiden Mowery had three hits each to lead Salisbury’s 17-hit attack.

Local golf

GARS members played at the Revival at the Crescent.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 67.02.

Low ‘B’Flight player was Dickie Peeler with a net of 67.56.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Jesse King with a net of 66.50.

Low ‘D’ Fight player was Tommy Seamon with a net of 63.84.

Pope took low gross with a 77 and eagled the par-4 No. 6 hole.

Seamon won low net score, while John Mitchell was the Super Senior with a net of 66.84.

SAC tournament

Catawba’s third-seeded women’s basketball team is home tonight at 7 p.m. against sixth-seeded Newberry. Catawba won both regular-season meetings.

The seventh-seeded Catawba men are on the road at second-seeded Queens.

College softball

Kary Hales (Carson) homered in Catawba’s 7-5 loss to Queens on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Hales and Brittany Ireland drove in two runs each.

• Catawba lost 9-2 in the second game. Madison Taylor and Brooke Lowery (South Rowan) had two hits.

•••

Mackenzie Sprinkle (East Rowan) is batting .313 for Belmont Abbey. She hit her first homer of the season against Augusta.