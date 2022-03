Submitted by Brittany Montaigne, niece.

Kendall is currently a Staff Sergeant, he has been in service nearly 20 years and has served two terms in Afghanistan. He is in the Army National Guard.

Currently lives in Lexington, works at the Guard Office in Salisbury.

You can submit veterans of the month at www.salisburypost.com/veterans

link: https://www.salisburypost.com/veterans