Letter: Support Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA during giving campaign

Today, we at the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA are kicking off our annual giving campaign.

The campaign is one of the biggest ways the community can support all the great work the YMCA does. The Kannapolis YMCA gave over $186,000 in scholarship support in 2021 alone. The volunteers and staff at the YMCA work tirelessly to help support all those who need help in the community and this is a great chance to give back. From children’s camps to the Corey Lajoie Kickball Klassic, it truly takes the cooperation of community partners and volunteers to help promote and spread the great work of the YMCA.

We as volunteers, whether we are doctors, small business owners, pastors, or city employees, know all the great work the Y does and that’s why we continue to support the Y every year. We ask that you consider donating to your local YMCA in any amount big or small. For our part we will always strive to uphold the Y’s mission: To put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

I am the board secretary for the Kannapolis YMCA and have been going to the Y since I was a young child. The Y has always been a welcoming place and has filled me with warm memories.

Serving now in my board position has been great to be able to give back to the institution and community that gave so much to me. I am sure a lot of you reading this have similar memories and your donation ensures that we can continue to support our community and grow the number of people we can help.

— Jacob Abel

Concord