Body found in Yadkin River near Buck Combined Cycle Plant

SALISBURY — A body found Saturday in the Yadkin River may be linked to a January train collision near U.S. 29 that knocked a car into the water, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Miller’s Ferry Fire Department recovered a body Saturday afternoon near Buck Combined Cycle Plant and turned the case over to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office because it was found on the east side of the river, said Capt. M. Burns. Because of the body’s condition, it wasn’t possible to immediately identify it, Burns said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a medical examiner’s determination about a cause of death and whether it’s linked to a train collision near the U.S. 29 bridge in January.

In that collision, a Norfolk Southern train traveling into Rowan County near U.S. 29 struck a 2011 Chevrolet HHR registered to William Franklin Head, who had been reported missing in Greensboro.

No one was in the car when divers found it or when it was raised from the bottom of the Yadkin River.

It’s not clear how the body was found and Miller’s Ferry Fire Chief Josh Fox couldn’t be reached for comment.