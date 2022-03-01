Blotter: March 1

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Monday was the victim of a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Wiltshire Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday was the victim of a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Confederate Avenue in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday was the victim of a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Richmond Road in Salisbury.

• Gerry Wood Auto Center on Monday was the victim of larceny of a motor vehicle by fraud in the 500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Monday was the victim of a burglary in the 500 block of Lafayette Circle in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday was the victim of an assault in the 100 block of Drew Circle in Salisbury.

• An overdose was reported Tuesday on Cooper Street in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Monday reported. stolen shotgun in the 1000 block of Green Branch Trail in Gold Hill.

• Ricky Dale Moore, 31, was charged Monday with assault on. female in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Antonio Lorenzo Mason, 37, was charged Monday with larceny of a motor vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Alfred Russell Davis, 40, was charged Monday with possession of firearms by a felon in the 1200 block of Tammy Parks Road in Salisbury.