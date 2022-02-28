College women’s basketball: Indians cold in road finale, seeded 3rd for SAC tourney

Staff report

WISE, Va. — Catawba’s women’s basketball team has enjoyed a strong season, but the Indians had a rough finish to the regular-season portion of it.

Catawba lost 75-59 at UVA Wise and tumbled into a tie for third place with Anderson in the final standings.

Catawba (22-5, 19-5) had one its shakier shooting nights, making just 25.8 percent from the field and going 3-for-22 on 3-pointers. The Indians also made 23 turnovers. That combination is tough to overcome.

Lyrik Thorne scored 19 points. She was 11-for-13 on free throws.

Sara McIntosh scored 12.

Catawba trailed 60-32 after three quarters before cutting into UVA Wise’s lead some.

UVA Wise (12-15, 12-12) shot 53 percent and was able to win despite making 34 turnovers. The Cavaliers finished tied for sixth in the South Atlantic Conference.

Wingate finished in first place. The Bulldogs will host No. 8 Tusculum at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the first round of the SAC tournament.

As the No. 3 seed, Catawba will be at home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against No. 6 seed Newberry.