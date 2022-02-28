Blotter: Salisbury woman charged with being too intoxicated to care for child

Published 4:00 am Monday, February 28, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — Stephanie Marie Wall, 40, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, misdemeanor child abuse, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A report states Wall spat on a Salisbury Police officer who was making an arrest and refused arrest when an officer was investigating a child welfare complaint. The report states Wall left her child unaccompanied and was too intoxicated at the time to provide aid upon her return.

In other crime reports:

• Terry Lomont McCullough, 56, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses after allegedly obtaining an $85 Walmart gift card after returning a TV entertainment stand that had been been stolen.

• Christopher Richard Stalcup, 40, of Greensboro was charged Saturday with felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after breaking and/or entering. A report states he broke into a building located on the 1100 block of Chuck Taylor Lane and stole $300 worth of clothing and a wrist watch.

• Roy Asa Holleman, 38, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female after allegedly head-butting a woman, striking her, pushing her to the ground and grabbing her breast to twist it.

• Brandi Lynn McInnis, 33, of Kannapolis was charged Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jessica Nicole Raymer, 35, of Rockwell was charged Friday with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor child abuse. A report states Raymer pointed a gun at the father of a daughter he was holding in his arms at the time.

About Natalie Anderson

Natalie Anderson covers the city of Salisbury, politics and more for the Salisbury Post. She joined the staff in January 2020 after graduating from Louisiana State University, where she was editor of The Reveille newspaper. Email her at natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com or call her at 704-797-4246.

email author More by Natalie

More Crime

Salisbury Police: Man takes officers on chase to Iredell County with jet ski in tow

Blotter: Feb. 25

Investigation seizes $102,000 in methamphetamine, produces charges for Salisbury man

Two arrested, pit bull shot after officer attacked during warrant service

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...