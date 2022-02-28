Blotter: Salisbury woman charged with being too intoxicated to care for child

SALISBURY — Stephanie Marie Wall, 40, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, misdemeanor child abuse, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A report states Wall spat on a Salisbury Police officer who was making an arrest and refused arrest when an officer was investigating a child welfare complaint. The report states Wall left her child unaccompanied and was too intoxicated at the time to provide aid upon her return.

In other crime reports:

• Terry Lomont McCullough, 56, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses after allegedly obtaining an $85 Walmart gift card after returning a TV entertainment stand that had been been stolen.

• Christopher Richard Stalcup, 40, of Greensboro was charged Saturday with felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after breaking and/or entering. A report states he broke into a building located on the 1100 block of Chuck Taylor Lane and stole $300 worth of clothing and a wrist watch.

• Roy Asa Holleman, 38, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female after allegedly head-butting a woman, striking her, pushing her to the ground and grabbing her breast to twist it.

• Brandi Lynn McInnis, 33, of Kannapolis was charged Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jessica Nicole Raymer, 35, of Rockwell was charged Friday with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor child abuse. A report states Raymer pointed a gun at the father of a daughter he was holding in his arms at the time.