Area Sports Briefs: Webb scores 4 goals in Salisbury soccer win

From staff reports

Salisbury kicked off the girls soccer season with a 5-1 victory over visiting South Rowan.

Kendall Colwell scored the first goal of the campaign on a double putback after a shot to near post.

Sutton Webb then led the charge for the Hornets, scoring four unanswered goals.

Assists were credited to Izzy Banish (2), Stella Koontz and Abby Campion.

SHS got outstanding play from Kyna Zaldivar, Campion, Sydney Hlavacek and Sage Huffman.

Next up for the Hornets is a non-conference match on Wednesday at North Stanly.

•••

Emily Kelly made 10 saves for West Rowan in a 3-0 loss to Davie on Monday.

HS baseball

Salisbury opened Monday with a 10-6 win against North Hills. Carson Herndon is the new head coach of the Hornets.

Aiden Mowery, Evan Koontz and Kaleb Burleyson had two hits each.

Burleyson, Koontz and Hank Webb did the pitching for the Hornets.

West Rowan lefty Casey Gouge plans to sign with Catawba on Thursday.

HS softball

East Rowan shortstop Mac Misenheimer has committed to Chowan.

•••

Salisbury lost 18-2 to North Stanly on Monday. Katie Peeler had a triple, Mallory Link and Ashley Yang had RBIs.

HS boys tennis

Salisbury opened on Monday with a 9-0 Central Carolina Conference win against Thomasville.

Will Koontz, Colin Donaldson, Gray Davis Reid Hlavcek, Kevin Williams and Wyatt Goodnight won easily in singles.

Koontz/Donaldson, Davis/Williams and Hlavacek/Goodnight were winning doubles combinations.

College golf

UNC Greensboro’s Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) is on top of the leaderboard at the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Puerto Rico.

Lyerly shot 66-68 in the first two rounds and is 10-under.

•••

Livingstone golfers are 1-2-3 after the first two rounds of the Blue Bear Golf Invitational at Warrior.

Ronald Otile led the way with 69-69 and leads at 2-under. Jakisa Emmanuel shot two 73s, while Collins Ajidra had a pair of 74s.

The Blue Bears shot 7-over as a team and have a 27-shot lead over Fayetteville State.

•••

Salisbury’s Charlie Barr is playing for High Point University in Las Vegas and shot a pair of 72s on Monday.

College football

Virginia State assistant coach Trumaine Watson (A.L. Brown) is moving up to Norfolk State as recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach.

Local golf

Rockwell’s Tony Morgan made a hole-in-one at McCanless. Morgan aced the 105-yard No. 12 hole with a 9-iron. It was his second career ace. He made the first one last spring. He was playing with Paul Thomas and Mike Rozmaryn.

SAC basketball

Catawba’s men’s basketball team is seeded seventh for the South Atlantic Conference tournament and will play at second-seeded Queens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Catawba’s women’s basketball team will play at home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The third-seeded Indians will take on sixth-seeded Newberry.