RSS administration will recommend calendar with Saturday graduation

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration on Monday will recommend the Board of Education adopt a calendar with a Saturday graduation date because of survey results.

The school board meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in Wallace Educational Forum and is open to the public.

The board holds two meetings most months. During its first meeting in February, the board asked administration to collect more information about preferences for a graduation date after presenting a few options for the upcoming school year’s calendar.

The issue focuses on which day of the week to hold graduation. After the district collected the results, they had a winner: Saturday, May 27.

Parents, the largest group surveyed, expressed a preference for Saturday, with 46.2% responding they want a Saturday graduation. Another 40.8% said they wanted a Friday graduation, and 13% were in favor of a Thursday graduation.

Parents or not, staff supported Friday and Thursday more, with both groups giving more than a third of their support to each day with a slight preference for Friday. Saturday was the least-popular day of the three among staff, with 26.4% of votes for who are not parents and 27% for staff who are.

However, 42.8% of the combined 315 responses were in favor of Saturday, with 39.6% for Friday and 17.6% for Thursday. Saturday is the overall winner in the survey and the administration plans to recommend that calendar as a result.

In other agenda items:

• The administration will recommend the board stick to the plan to demolish Overton Elementary School as part of its plan to build a new K-8 school between Knox Middle and Overton. The demolition would save $1.15 million on the project which is now hovering just below $70 million.

The original plan for the K-8 was to demolish Overton, but the district began considering keeping the school for an undetermined future use. The board heard an update about the climbing cost of the project earlier this month and plans to have a final decision on the fate of Overton Monday.

• The administration will present information on upcoming summer programs. That will include regular summer school programs which will take place in June to help bring students up to level K-8 and credit recovery programs for high school students.

There will be other summer options like Horizons Unlimited’s science camps and Pre-K camps.

• The board will be asked to approve an energy easement with Duke Power on a corner of the Mt. Ulla Elementary School property. The utility is upgrading power lines in the area and will be adding a pole to the site.