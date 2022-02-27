College basketball: Catawba men win regular-season finale; play at Queens in tourney Wednesday

Published 11:24 pm Sunday, February 27, 2022

By Post Sports

Myles Washington

 

Staff report

WISE, Va. — UVA Wise gave an inspired effort in its last game of the season, but Catawba’s men’s basketball team escaped with a 92-89 overtime victory on Saturday.

Myles Washington scored 25 points. Michael Hueitt Jr. made five 3-pointers and scored 21. Ben Bowen had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Catawba overcame a 38-point outburst by UVA Wise freshman Bradley Dean. Dean made a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime.

While UVA Wise (4-24, 3-21) completed its season, Catawba (11-15, 10-14) finished seventh in the South Atlantic Conference standings.

The Indians will travel to Queens for a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday in the first round of the SAC tournament.

Queens shared the conference championship with Lincoln Memorial and is the No. 2 seed.

 

 

 

 

