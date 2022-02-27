College baseball: Catawba loses lead, falls to 8-8

Staff report

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Catawba’s baseball team lost 9-8 at North Georgia on Sunday.

North Georgia took the series, which opened with a 17-inning Catawba victory, two games to one.

It was a draining series-finale loss for the Indians (8-8), as they had an 8-0 lead.

Ben Gilks pitched brilliantly for five shutout innings. He struck out five.

But the bullpen couldn’t close it out.

Joe Butts paced the offense with three hits, including his second homer. He drove in three.

Levi Perrell had two hits and two RBIs.

Zack Miller and Anthony Ponce had two hits each.

Nik Levensteins was the big problem. He hit two homers and knocked in five runs for the home team.

Catawba plays at Belmont Abbey at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Indians are at home for a South Atlantic Conference series this weekend against Queens.

The head coach for Queens is former East Rowan star Ross Steedley.