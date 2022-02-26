The Arbor UMC semi-annual BBQ

The Arbor United Methodist Church will have its semi-annual BBQ from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., or until food is gone, on Saturday, March 5. Take-out only.  BBQ plates and BBQ chicken plates will be sold as well as BBQ sandwiches and whole chickens and pork by the pound. Plates include meat, slaw chips and dessert. It is sponsored by the Methodist Men and proceeds go to church missions.

In addition, a Bible fair will be held during the hours of the BBQ. Various Bibles will be available free of charge to those who come to  pick up their meals.

The Arbor is located at 5545 Woodleaf Road. Jacqueline Tookey is church pastor.

