Organ Lutheran Church welcomes pastor

Rev. Tonya K. Brittain, STS, was installed as pastor of Organ Lutheran Church on Sunday, Feb. 20. Daughter of Faye Cauble Kesler, and the late Robert Lee “Bob” Kesler, she is a 1989 graduate of East Rowan, a 1994 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University, and a 2014 graduate of Hood Theological Seminary, with study from the Lutheran House of Studies, Gordon-Conwell, Charlotte. Since ordination in 2016 as the first daughter of Union Lutheran, she has served First English Lutheran Church, Marysville, Ohio. Her husband, Gene, is retiring from Honda Logistics of Marysville, and they will make their home in Rowan County. She shares a rich heritage alongside Organ, as her ancestor was an original church planter of Zion (Organ) in 1745.

Organ Lutheran Church is located at 1515 Organ Church Road in Salisbury.