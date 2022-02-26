Library notes: Rowan Public Library offers new Pinterest-inspired craft programs  

By Lyndsey Maloney

Rowan Public Library

Have you ever been scrolling through Pinterest and thought, “I would love to try this, but I have no idea how”? At Rowan Public Library, the new programming series “Pinterest Club,” takes some of those Pinterest-inspired crafts and activities and brings them to the library for community members to complete.

This spring, RPL’s goal is to present a wide variety of craft-related programs for our customers to enjoy while being able to connect with other community members with similar interests.

The Pinterest Club kicked off at Rowan Public Library East Branch in Rockwell in February, brightening up front porches with springtime wreaths. On March 15 at RPL West Branch in Cleveland, the Pinterest Club will create book cover earrings and keychains. Customers will pick out a favorite book cover from the selection provided and learn how to make a mini book. From there, staff will guide them to make either a set of earrings or a keychain. The club will continue at RPL South Branch in China Grove in April with galaxy pour paintings.

When asked about the name and creation of these craft programs, East Branch Site Supervisor Sydney Smith said she chose the name because “our staff and public mentioned using it to find neat ideas to try all the time, so I wanted to bring that spirit of creation and trying new things into our activities for adults.”

In addition to the monthly programs across the library branches, the RPL collection offers a robust craft and hobby book selection. From paper crafts to knitting, crocheting, drawing and everything else in between, the library can help you learn a new craft or skill. Go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org to browse our collection or put materials on hold.

Registration is required for these events as spaces are limited. To register for the March event at RPL West, call 704-216-8290. For more information on other Pinterest Club programs, call 980-432-8670 to connect with your preferred RPL location.

Lyndsey Maloney is a librarian and branch supervisor at Rowan Public Library West Branch.