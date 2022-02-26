Information session today for 2022 Fashionetta contestants

SALISBURY — The women of the Delta Xi Omega, Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., are preparing for an evening of entertainment, enlightenment, and education with their 2022 Fashionetta.

The scholarship pageant is designed to prepare, support and encourage young women for college and beyond. Delta Xi Omega Chapter members are looking for those age 10-14 who desire to participate.

Contestants will take part in activities and raise funds to promote community involvement and educational enrichment. Proceeds from the Fashionetta are used for scholarships to assist students pursue higher education, a key component to success.

Informational/registration sessions will be held at 201 W. Fisher St. Salisbury, NC 28144 today, Feb. 26, and March 5. Contestants will have the opportunity to engage in numerous educational and cultural experiences that will build upon their current skills, introduce them to new skills and enhance their social and emotional well-being. Sessions will range from learning more about Black history, social etiquette, creative dance and cultivating talents. Sessions will assist participants in developing positive self-esteem, leadership, communication skills, stress management, setting personal goals and exposure to different cultures.

Participation has presented life-changing challenges and an opportunity for young women to be part of a successful life-long rich legacy that reflected on a desire to exemplify excellence through sustainable service for all mankind.

The 2022 Fashionetta will take place on June 25, at 7 p.m. The focus will be on the elegance and beauty of the young women as they showcase their talent. If you have questions, contact Shelia Brown-Miller at Sheliamiller0263@gmail.com.