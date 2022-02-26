High school basketball playoffs: Salisbury girls vs. Forest Hills, 2 p.m.

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Salisbury girls basketball team faces a strong opponent at home today in the Round 3 of the 2A state playoffs.

Tip has been set for 2 p.m.

The 10th-seeded Yellow Jackets of Forest Hills will be making the trip from Marshville, near Wingate University. It’s one of the old, traditional schools in Union County, where there’s been a lot of growth and a lot of new schools added.

Salisbury and Forest Hills played on Dec. 20 in Marshville. Salisbury won 57-46.

For a No. 10 seed, Forest Hills is a very hot team. While the Yellow Jackets finished second to Parkwood in their league race, they beat Parkwood to win the conference tournament.

After rolling easily against Polk County and West Wilkes in the first two rounds of the state playoffs, Forest Hills (22-5) owns 10 straight victories.

Forest Hills junior point guard Jamyah Blakeney is a special player and has been a perennial player of the year for her conference.

Junior guard Kyla Bryant (17.6) and senior guard Rachel McCullough (13.7) do a lot of the scoring for the Hornets, but it’s a deep roster. Jamecia Huntley, who scored 15 and had 10 rebounds in the second-round win against Community School of Davidson, will be counted on to stuff the stat sheet again.

The second-seeded Hornets (24-1) have won 23 in a row.