High school basketball: Carson girls home vs. Ashbrook, 6 p.m.

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls basketball team is at home tonight at 6 p.m. against a surging Ashbrook squad.

The Green Wave rolls into the third-round playoff game from Gastonia. The school’s famous athletic alum is NBA Hall of Famer James Worthy.

Ashbrook is a No. 9 seed, but was a conference co-champion (with Kings Mountain) and won its conference tournament.

Ashbrook swamped Fred T. Foard and Franklin in the first two rounds of the playoffs and has won 14 in a row.

Junior point guard Kennette Bess is the standout for Ashbrook. She’s a Catawba commit and could be the successor to Lyrik Thorne down the road. She averages 23 points per game.

Madison Cole is a tough 5-foot-7 player for the Green Wave. She’s the No. 2 scorer and No. 2 rebounder.

Emerald Butler, a 6-footer, is a shot-blocker and is the leading rebounder for the Green Wave.

The top-seeded Cougars (24-3) won easily in the first round against West Charlotte and got past Pisgah in the second round.

Catawba signee Mary Spry (15.6) and Hannah Isley (14.2) do a lot of the scoring for the Cougars.

They’ll need to get points from Makayla Johnson, Aliayah White and Camden Corley tonight, as well. Johnson has been a big factor in recent games.

 

 

 

