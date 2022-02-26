College basketball: Tournament run ends for LC men

Published 11:39 am Saturday, February 26, 2022

By Mike London

 

Livingstone’s Malik Smith. Pphoto by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

CIAA  sports information

BALTIMORE – For the second consecutive season, the top-seeded Fayetteville State Broncos (20-8) will make an appearance in the  CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after topping No. 5 Livingstone 79-68 in one of semifinal game’s on Friday night at Royal Farms Arena.

Fayetteville State will face second-seeded Virginia Union at 4 p.m. today for the championship.

The first half started out as a back-and-forth affair before FSU’s Zion Cousins put an exclamation mark on the Broncos 9-0 run with a jumper to make it a seven-point, 11-4 lead at the 15:07 mark. The Blue Bears would then face a deficit as large as 20 points when the Broncos orchestrated a 14-6 scoring margin for over seven minutes. Livingstone scored back-to-back baskets to close the gap to 16 but a free throw shot from Koraan Clemonts made it a 39-22 advantage in favor of the Broncos at the half.

Fayetteville State went back up to 21-points to start the second half on a 6-2 run. It took the Blue Bears over 11 minutes to plow away at the Broncos lead – chopping the deficit to 10 points thanks to a jumper from Cameron Carpenter with 3:52 remaining but a bucket from Cress Worthy led to Fayetteville State owning at least an 11-point lead for the remainder the contest.

Worthy led all scorers with 22 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting. He was named the Food Lions MVP. Clemonts followed with 17 while Darian Dixon chipped in 16 points and Cousins recorded a double-double 13 points and 10 rebounds in the winning effort.

Livingstone (15-10) was led by Deshone Hicks with 18 points, while Malik Smith added 12 points and CIAA Defensive Player of the Year Navar Elmore grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with eight points and a game-high five blocks.

More Sports

High school basketball playoffs: Salisbury boys at North Surry, 7 p.m.

High school basketball playoffs: North boys on road, 6 p.m.

High school basketball: Carson girls home vs. Ashbrook, 6 p.m.

High school basketball playoffs: Salisbury girls vs. Forest Hills, 2 p.m.

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...