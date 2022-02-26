Blotter: Feb. 25

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Property damage was reported near the intersection of Mahaley Avenue and Colony Road in Salisbury on Thursday.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North Lee Street in Salisbury on Thursday.

• Tyree Badger, 29, was charged for assault on a female by male over 18 years of age in the 100 block of East Liberty Street in Salisbury at the police department on Thursday.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A victim of embezzlement was reported in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

• An assault on a woman was reported in the 100 block of Rattlesnake Street in Salisbury on Thursday.

• Misuse of 911 was reported in the 100 block of Falcon Ridge Road in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A man was the victim of larceny from a motor vehicle reported in the 100 block of Sage Way in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A man was the victim of vandalism reported in the 300 block of Valentine Court in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A man was the victim of larceny from a motor vehicle reported in the 700 block of of Woodland Creek Drive in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A man was the victim of property damage in the 200 block of Sage Way in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A man was the victim of larceny in the 200 block of Valentine Court in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A physical assault on a woman was reported in the 400 block of Settlers Grove Lane in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A man was the victim of motor vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of Roy Cline Road in Rockwell on Thursday.

• A woman was the victim of larceny from a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Woodland Creek Drive in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A larceny of motor vehicle accessories was reported from Dayspring Community Church in the 400 block of Lentz Road in China Grove on Thursday.

• A man was the victim of larceny from a motor vehicle reported in the 100 block of Shenandoh Lane in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A man was the victim of larceny from a building reported in the 4100 block of Potneck Road in Woodleaf on Thursday.

• A man was the victim of larceny from a motor vehicle reported in the 100 block of Trading Path Court in Salisbury on Thursday.

• David Coward, 35, was arrested on charge of simple assault on a man in the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue in Salisbury on Thursday.

• Christopher Deerman, 24, was arrested on charge of misuse of 911 in the 100 block of Falcon Ridge Road in Salisbury on Thursday.

• James Graham, 30, was arrested on charge of unauthorized motor vehicle use in the 300 block of North Main Street in Salisbury on Thursday.

• Jordan Prusia, 30, was arrested on charge of possessing stolen goods at the Rowan County Detention Annex in the 400 block of Grace Church Road in Salisbury on Thursday.

