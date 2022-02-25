Women’s college basketball: Livingstone loses to Lincoln in semis

Staff report

BALTIMORE — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team lost to Lincoln 74-48 on Friday in a CIAA tournament semifinal.

Seeded 12th, the Blue Bears (7-20) had pulled off two big upsets in the early rounds.

Daijah Turner scored 11 for Livingstone, while Alyssa Boyce had 10.

Livingstone shot 21.6 percent, committed 17 turnovers and was out-rebounded by the Lions.

Lincoln (21-7) shot 43 percent and will play in Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game.