Two arrested, pit bull shot after officer attacked during warrant service

SALISBURY — Police on Thursday arrested two men on drug charges and shot an attacking pit bull when serving a search warrant on North Main Street.

Raynard Lamont Bookhart, 37, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possessing drugs with intent to sell and deliver, possessing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm. Another man, Melvin Dewayne Bookhart, 36, was charged with possessing with intent to sell and deliver a schedule two controlled substance and possessing a schedule two controlled substance.

The charges and warrant served at 1430 North Main Street came after a monthslong investigation.

During the search warrant service, two pit bulls attacked an officer, biting the man multiple times, Salisbury Police said in a news release. Another officer on the scene shot one of the attacking pit bulls, which stopped the incident, police said.

The bitten officer received minor injuries and treatment at Rowan Medical Center. Rowan County Animal Control took custody of all dogs at the house, including the one an officer shot. Police said the shot pit bull is expected to recover.

A news release said a search warrant found the following items at the North Main Street house:

• 135 grams (4.76 ounces) of crack cocaine

• 139 grams (4.9 ounces) of marijuana

• 64 Suboxone strips

• 21.5 dosage units of amphetamine

• 43 dosage units of clonazepam

• three handguns, one of which was reported stolen.

Raynard Bookhart was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond. Melvin Bookhart was booked into jail with a $5,000 bond.